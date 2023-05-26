The Indian Novel as an Agent of History

Jawaharlal Nehru as a writer of English prose "I am not a man of letters," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru in one of his missives from jail to his daughter Indira, but of course he was....

Pankaj Mishra's Butter Chicken in Ludhiana at eleven In 1993 the writer Pankaj Mishra, then in his early twenties, was living in a village called Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh, working on a nove...

Javier Marias's Written Lives Written Lives , a collection of essays by the Spanish novelist Javier Marias, may be one of the most unusual and charming books written abou...

Against Rang De Basanti On Saturday I went to watch Rang De Basanti with some friends at Paras Cinema in Nehru Place. Aamir Khan's latest foray into Indian his...

Vijaydan Detha: between the folktale and the short story Every reader of literature makes a conceptual distinction between a folktale and a short story. Folktales have protagonists who are often g...