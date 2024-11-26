Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Darkness That Is Light

This essay appeared last weekend in The Peacock, the daily newspaper of the International Film Festival of India

Last December, I wandered down from Grant Road station in south Mumbai to Alfred Talkies, a senior citizen among Mumbai cinemas, a playhouse built in 1880 converted into a cinema in the 1930s. There, I found exactly the atmosphere that had once breathed light and life into the days and nights of my twenties. A few stragglers traipsed around in the lobby, which opened directly onto the bustling street. Inside his booth, the ticket clerk sat gazing down into his phone, beautifully framed by his own window, undisturbed by patrons, under a “Beware of Pickpockets” sign. 

When the film ended, the door flew open, marshalled by an usher more used to shooing people out than welcoming them in. Out came a shabby and doleful parade. A man with one leg trussed up in bandages,  a blue plastic bag dangling between crotch and crutch. Travellers with shoulder bags bulging with clothes, squat women with brightly painted lips, alcoholics blinking in the brightness.   

