On Sopan Joshi's Mangifera Indica This year, for the first time in my life, the mango became something more than an exciting and consoling and sensuous gustatory experience f...

Jawaharlal Nehru as a writer of English prose "I am not a man of letters," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru in one of his missives from jail to his daughter Indira, but of course he was....

Against Rang De Basanti On Saturday I went to watch Rang De Basanti with some friends at Paras Cinema in Nehru Place. Aamir Khan's latest foray into Indian his...

Seventh-century Indian life in Dandin's Dasakumaracharita One of the most acclaimed works of classical Sanskrit literature is the Dasakumaracharita (What Ten Young Men Did) , written by Dandin in ...

On Kalidasa's Shakuntala, and the Clay Sanskrit Library This piece on the Clay Sanskrit Library project and on Kalidasa's play The Recognition of Shakuntala appeared yesterday in Mint . The...