Mahatma Gandhi and the meaning of being a Pravasi Bharatiya

On Steve Coll's The Bin Ladens Since the day nineteen hijackers owing allegiance to Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center on ...

Jawaharlal Nehru as a writer of English prose "I am not a man of letters," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru in one of his missives from jail to his daughter Indira, but of course he was....

Nazim Hikmet in prison The trial of the Turkish novelist Orhan Pamuk, for having “publicly denigrated Turkish identity” with his remarks about the massacre of Arm...

Against Rang De Basanti On Saturday I went to watch Rang De Basanti with some friends at Paras Cinema in Nehru Place. Aamir Khan's latest foray into Indian hi...

Vijaydan Detha: between the folktale and the short story Every reader of literature makes a conceptual distinction between a folktale and a short story. Folktales have protagonists who are often g...