Basanti's Dream: Reading women in the early Indian novel

Jawaharlal Nehru as a writer of English prose "I am not a man of letters," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru in one of his missives from jail to his daughter Indira, but of course he was....

Pankaj Mishra's Butter Chicken in Ludhiana at eleven In 1993 the writer Pankaj Mishra, then in his early twenties, was living in a village called Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh, working on a nove...

Houshang Moradi-Kermani's "The Vice-Principal", and Literature from the "Axis of Evil" "The Vice-Principal" , a story by the Iranian writer Houshang Moradi-Kermani , is one of the most tender and sublime comedies I...

Against Rang De Basanti On Saturday I went to watch Rang De Basanti with some friends at Paras Cinema in Nehru Place. Aamir Khan's latest foray into Indian hi...

On Amitav Ghosh's Flood of Fire Much like the ambitious speculators who appear so often in his Ibis Trilogy , Amitav Ghosh – or the narrator who answers to his name –...