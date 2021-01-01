Jawaharlal Nehru as a writer of English prose "I am not a man of letters," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru in one of his missives from jail to his daughter Indira, but of course he was....

On Boyd Tonkin's The 100 Best Novels In Translation Over the last 400 years, the novel has become the pre-eminent prose storytelling form around the world: a torch that passes from country to ...

Pankaj Mishra's Butter Chicken in Ludhiana at eleven In 1993 the writer Pankaj Mishra, then in his early twenties, was living in a village called Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh, working on a nove...

On Ngugi Wa Thiong’o’s Birth of a Dream Weaver Have the pleasure and power that a BA in English can confer on a human being ever more enthrallingly detailed than in Ngugi Wa Thiong’o’s Bi...

Houshang Moradi-Kermani's "The Vice-Principal", and Literature from the "Axis of Evil" "The Vice-Principal" , a story by the Iranian writer Houshang Moradi-Kermani , is one of the most tender and sublime comedies I...