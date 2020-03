Jawaharlal Nehru as a writer of English prose "I am not a man of letters," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru in one of his missives from jail to his daughter Indira, but of course he was....

Pankaj Mishra's Butter Chicken in Ludhiana at eleven In 1993 the writer Pankaj Mishra, then in his early twenties, was living in a village called Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh, working on a nove...

Houshang Moradi-Kermani's "The Vice-Principal", and Literature from the "Axis of Evil" "The Vice-Principal" , a story by the Iranian writer Houshang Moradi-Kermani , is one of the most tender and sublime comedies I...

Life winding down in Cather and Saratchandra Many readers are familiar with a wrenching experience associated with powerful novels: that of coming towards the close, the last few pages...

Tigers in the poetry of Salabega and William Blake The sights and sounds of the world are noted by us not just in their particularity, but because of the mind's capacity for imaginative a...