Travels in India in the Year of the Ram Mandir "Jai Shri Ram!" All day long, the cry surfaces and reverberates in Ayodhya. It is the rallying call of the public along the wide ...

Jawaharlal Nehru as a writer of English prose "I am not a man of letters," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru in one of his missives from jail to his daughter Indira, but of course he was....

Kabir and his Rama The poet Kabir deserves to be counted alongside Rumi and Julian of Norwich as one of the greatest mystics of the last millennium. From the f...

Against Rang De Basanti On Saturday I went to watch Rang De Basanti with some friends at Paras Cinema in Nehru Place. Aamir Khan's latest foray into Indian his...

On Jhumpa Lahiri's Unaccustomed Earth A slightly different version of this essay appears today in the Observer . Fiction is nothing but a narrator’s intelligent attention to th...