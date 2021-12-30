A new book: My Country Is Literature

Jawaharlal Nehru as a writer of English prose "I am not a man of letters," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru in one of his missives from jail to his daughter Indira, but of course he was....

Fakir Mohan Senapati's roundabout fictions My long essay on Fakir Mohan Senapati's novel Six Acres and a Third appears today in the new issue of Himal , a bimonthly magazine pu...

Things I've Been Reading: A New Year Special The Middle Stage wishes all its readers a happy new year and a happy new decade. (It had some good times in the last one). Here are some thi...

Wislawa Szymborska, curious about everything We are all wise, of course, but it takes considerable work to give voice to wisdom into a form free of condescension, disarming resistance t...

Against Rang De Basanti On Saturday I went to watch Rang De Basanti with some friends at Paras Cinema in Nehru Place. Aamir Khan's latest foray into Indian hi...