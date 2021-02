Jawaharlal Nehru as a writer of English prose "I am not a man of letters," wrote Jawaharlal Nehru in one of his missives from jail to his daughter Indira, but of course he was....

Against Rang De Basanti On Saturday I went to watch Rang De Basanti with some friends at Paras Cinema in Nehru Place. Aamir Khan's latest foray into Indian hi...

Shakti Maira and the Promise of Beauty "S aundarya drishti – an eye, a sense, an instinct for beauty – is a quality naturally available to every human being.” The painter an...

The art of oratory, and the great speeches of modern India This is the third of an informal series of pieces to mark the 60th anniversary of Indian independence. The first two are on Jawaharlal Nehru...

Houshang Moradi-Kermani's "The Vice-Principal", and Literature from the "Axis of Evil" "The Vice-Principal" , a story by the Iranian writer Houshang Moradi-Kermani , is one of the most tender and sublime comedies I...